Gazette photographers pick their favorite News photos of May 2019

May was another month of The Gazette’s photojournalists highlighting the ordinary moments in people’s lives and sharing them with a wider audience.

A good photographer makes capturing these 1/4000th to 1/10th of a second slices of life look easy.

Here are some of the favorite shots picked by the Gazette photo staff, read some of the stories behind the shots to learn how they were made.