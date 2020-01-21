The Gazette Daily News Podcast: Jan. 22

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Here's your Gazette Daily News Podcast, a briefing on today's news:

Wednesday weather is looking both warmer and snowier than Tuesday.

According to a forecast from the National Weather Service, snow should arrive after 9:00 a.m. in the Cedar Rapids area, and it is likely it will continue off on all day and into Wednesday evening. 2-4 inches of snow accumulation is possible throughout all of Wednesday. There will be a high of 31 degrees and a south wind of around 15 mph, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Delay sought in Tibbetts trial

Attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is accused in killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, want to delay the upcoming murder trial while they sort out what they describe as the state’s recent revelation of unidentified blood and fingerprint evidence in the case.



According to the motion filed Tuesday with the Iowa Supreme Court, Rivera’s attorneys asked to postpone the Feb. 4 trial to give the defense time to depose new witnesses called by the state, including Tibbetts’ boyfriend, Dalton Jack, who has since joined the military and been deployed to the Middle East.

Another Nunes lawsuit

Family members of U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes have filed a $25 million defamation lawsuit against former Esquire correspondent Ryan Lizza, following his 2018 investigation into their Sibley, Iowa, dairy farm.

Anthony Nunes Jr., and Anthony Nunes III — the Representative’s father and brother, respectively — along with their NuStar Farms LLC, sued Lizza and Esquire publisher Hearst Magazines last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa.

Lizza’s story places NuStar in the context of the Midwestern dairy industry’s reliance on undocumented labor, and cites two anonymous sources with firsthand knowledge in reporting that NuStar had employed undocumented migrants.



The Nunes’ lawsuit dismisses Lizza’s story as a “scandalous hit piece” written in retaliation against Devin Nunes for his tenure as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Going for a baker's dozen of bakeries?

Let’s close with some sweet news. The owner of Kathy’s Pies has bought Marion business Kettel House Bakery & Cafe.



Kettel House owner Cindy Kettelkamp put the business, at 945 Sixth Ave. in Uptown Marion, up for sale in October, telling The Gazette she was hoping to find someone who wanted to keep the bakery going. Amy Jordan said she wants to do just that. Jordan is making buying bakeries something of a habit. She purchased Kathy’s Pies, at 616 Fifth Ave. SE in downtown Cedar Rapids, almost a year ago, on Feb. 1, 2019, taking over from longtime owners Kathy McCauley and Terri Henecke.



