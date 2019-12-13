Fact Checker: How The Gazette grades claims

Here’s the methodology behind The Gazette Fact Checker team’s ratings:

A: To get an A, a statement must be almost completely accurate and not misleading.

B: To get a B, a statement may be accurate, but not put in the proper context. A “B” statement might be accurate, but not put in the proper context, or a statement is missing information.

C: We give Cs to claims that are half true, half false in which the team doesn’t see the tone or context swaying the claim toward more true or less true.

D: A grade of D is given to claims more false than true, or claims that have some accuracy, but overall misrepresent the truth.

F: The grade of F is given to claims that are wholly inaccurate.

