Absentee ballot counting is underway in Iowa. Here's what it looks like

Iowa counties began processing absentee ballots on Monday, one day before Election Day on Tuesday.
As of Saturday, 924,533 absentee ballots had been cast by voters statewide, with 77,215 of those in Linn County and 56,744 in Johnson County.
County auditors began sharing Twitter posts on Monday as the count of absentee ballots began. Here's what that looks like in Linn and Johnson counties.
In Johnson County:
Here's our Absentee Board set-up! These people are heroes! pic.twitter.com/XROiWDtQLM
— Travis Weipert (@jcauditor) November 2, 2020
In Linn County:
Deputy Commissioner of Elections for @LinnCounty briefing election officials before the processing of absentee ballots resumes this morning. We have 79,127 in-hand. Early voting at 823 3rd ST SW CR begins at 8am. Parking available under I380 overpass. Got Covid? Use curbside. pic.twitter.com/kyONaGhQXv
— Joel D Miller (@lcauditor) November 2, 2020
