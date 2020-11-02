ELECTION 2020

Absentee ballot counting is underway in Iowa. Here's what it looks like

Karen Humbert of Cedar Rapids straightens a stack of absentee ballots she just opened at the Jean Oxley Public Service C
Karen Humbert of Cedar Rapids straightens a stack of absentee ballots she just opened at the Jean Oxley Public Service Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)
Iowa counties began processing absentee ballots on Monday, one day before Election Day on Tuesday. 

As of Saturday, 924,533 absentee ballots had been cast by voters statewide, with 77,215 of those in Linn County and 56,744 in Johnson County. 

County auditors began sharing Twitter posts on Monday as the count of absentee ballots began. Here's what that looks like in Linn and Johnson counties.

In Johnson County:

 

In Linn County:

katieb

