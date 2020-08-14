Here's how to help Iowans in the aftermath of the devastating derecho

On Aug. 10, Iowa was hit with what amounts to a Category 2 hurricane, which leveled homes, businesses and left hundreds of thousands without access to food, power or internet.

If people are in need of assistance, 211 is working and can connect people in need to resources. To reach 211, dial 211 on any phone, text your ZIP code to 899211, or visit 211iowa.org.

Many outside of the area have been asking how to they can help. The Gazette has collected information from local organizations.

Here are some places to donate:

• Horizons coordinates Meals on Wheels for Linn County and is struggling to get meals to residents. You can donate here.

• The city of Coralville’s food pantry. Located in Johnson County, where thousands of residents are still without power, the food pantry is coordinating groceries for people affected by COVID-19 and the storm. You can donate here.

• The United Way of East Central Iowa is coordinating disaster aid. You can donate to them here.

• The United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties are also coordinating disaster response there. You can donate here.

• The Hawkeye Area Community Action Plan (HACAP), is a nonprofit organization the serves six Iowa counties. They are coordinating food and disaster relief. You can donate to them here.

• For people who want to volunteer, you can visit UWECI.org/volunteernow or you can go to the Volunteer Reception Center located at the Emergency Management Agency, 6301 Kirkwood Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa or call 224-406-1366.

• Feed Iowa First is a local non-profit that gives Iowans in need fresh produce. You can donate to them here.

• Table 2 Table is a nonprofit that redistributes food to populations in need. You can donate or sign up to volunteer via their site here.

• IC Compassion is a faith-based organization that provides services for immigrant populations. They’ve been coordinating COVID-19 relief. You can donate here.

• In Cedar Rapids, the Catherine McAuley Center coordinates resources and relief for immigrant populations. You can donate to them here.

• Located in Iowa City, the CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank offers emotional, financial and food assistance. They need volunteers for their food bank. You can sign up to volunteer, here.You can also donate to them here.

• His Hands, a faith-based, non-profit that offers free medical services in Cedar Rapids, is in need of volunteers for indoor cleaning (refrigerator from stuff that went bad), painting metal doors from items ripped off in the storm, reinstalling signs and picking up debris. Contact is Kim Junge, kim@hishandsclinic.org or calling 319 200-5078.

• The American Red Cross is organizing disaster relief. You can donate to them via their website.

• The Salvation Army of the Heartland is organizing disaster relief efforts as well. You can donate here.

• The Heritage Area Agency on Aging is coordinating, food distributions, shelf-stable food box/bag deliveries to consumers who cannot get to distributions and funding to their 15 senior dining locations and home-delivered meals services. You can donate to them through their website here.

This list will be updated as more relief efforts are organized. If your organization would like to be on this list, please contact lyz.lenz@thegazette.com, or call 319-651-8148.