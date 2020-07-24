Did you test positive for COVID-19? We'd like to hear your story

The coronavirus pandemic has upended everyday life for many Iowans — and in some cases, that includes their health.

The Gazette’s health care reporter, Michaela Ramm, is looking to talk to people who sought treatment for COVID-19. Whether you have insurance or not, she’d like to understand what the cost of that health care was for you. If you’d like to share your story, please contact her. You can share details and your information in the form below. You also can contact her directly at michaela.ramm@thegazette.com.

We also want to share stories about Iowans who felt the effects of the virus on their health firsthand. When you were infected by the virus, what was your experience? Did you become seriously ill, or did you only experience a mild case? Either way, tell us your story.

For the next few months, the The Gazette will be using Hearken’s community engagement tool to collect your questions. Readers will get a chance to vote on which ones they want us to answer. And we’ll get answers and write stories about them.

Submit your questions in the form above. If the form isn’t showing up, click here.