COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 260,000

Medical assistant Shannon Jensen (right) carries a swab for a coronavirus test taken from a patient in their car back to her colleague Katrina Rogers to be bagged and sealed at the Family Medicine Clinic of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Iowa on Wednesday reported 1,974 new COVID-19 cases, which includes 243 cases among children ages 17 and younger and two cases among education workers.

The 24-hour total, covering 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, brings the total cases of COVID in Iowa to 260,227 since March.

Linn County reported 75 new cases and Johnson County 45 cases.

The statewide, the 24-hour positivity rate was 34.53 percent.

Of the state’s 99 counties, 47 are reporting 14-day positivity rates higher than 15 percent.

Deaths

Twelve counties reported 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Six deaths were among individuals ages 81 and older; six among those 61 to 80; and two between 41 and 60.

Pottawattamie County in southwest Iowa reported three deaths, according to Iowa Department of Public Health.

Eleven counties reported one death each: Black Hawk, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clayton, Harrison, Monona, Muscatine, Page, Polk and Scott.

To date, 3,351 Iowans have died from the virus since March.

Hospitalizations

The number of Iowans hospitalized because of the virus declined from Tuesday’s 798 to Wednesday’s 776.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, 152 patients were in intensive care units, down from Tuesday’s 166. The number of patients on ventilators dropped from 85 to 88.

Long-term care

Virus outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state continue to be a problem.

Iowa reported outbreaks — three or more cases among residents and staff — at 142 care facilities, with 5,636 individuals currently positive for the virus.

To date, 11,134 deaths have occurred at long-term care facilities.

Northbrook Manor Care Center, in Cedar Rapids, was added to the outbreak list Wednesday with seven positive cases, six of which were reported in the past 14 days.

The Gardens of Cedar Rapids reported one new case, bringing its total to 20, while recoveries held steady at three.

Top 10 counties

Here are the counties with the most COVID-19 cases reported since March:

1. Polk County: 38,126

2. Linn County: 15,614

3. Scott County: 13,114

4. Black Hawk County: 11,941

5. Woodbury County: 11,559

6. Johnson County: 10,436

7. Dubuque County: 10,088

8. Pottawattamie County: 7,588

9. Story County: 7,499

10. Dallas County: 7,254

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette contributed to this story.

Covid19
