COVID-19 cases in Iowa exceed 300,000

More than 300,000 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 since march 2020 when they virus first made its presence known in Iowa.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the state reported 1,553 new COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. Thursday, bringing the total number of individuals who have tested positive for the virus to 301,471.

Among those new additions were 248 cases among children ages 17 and younger. No new cases were recorded among education workers. To date, 32,015 children and 7,684 education workers have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 5,169 test results that were recorded between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, the remaining 3,616 came back negative or inconclusive. The state’s seven-day average is 1,439.

To date, 44 of Iowa’s 99 counties report 14-day positivity rates above 15 percent, according to a Gazette analysis of public health data.

Linn County added 52 cases Thursday, bringing its total number of positive cases to 17,517. The county’s seven-day average is 61.

Johnson County added 56 cases, bringing its total to 11,874. The county’s seven-day average is 56.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa also reports 19 new confirmed deaths Thursday in 11 counties, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,251.

Polk County reported four deaths, Dickinson and Scott counties reported three deaths each and Dubuque County reported two deaths.

Counties that reported one day each were Allamakee, Benton, Cerro Gordo, Delaware, Louisa, Marshall and Pottawattamie.

The state also saw an increase in hospitalizations Thursday.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there were 532 individuals hospitalized in Iowa’s hospitals, up 16 from the previous 24-hour period.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units also rose from 79 to 85 and the number of patients that require ventilators to help them breathe climbed from 30 to 35.

Long-term care facilities across the state continue to struggle with COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the data, there are currently 85 active outbreaks with 1,991 individuals who are positive for the virus and 1,772 confirmed deaths.

In Linn County, Northbrook Manor Care Center reported four new recoveries, while its number of active cases held steady at 45 cases.

Cases at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Johnson County rose slightly Thursday from 30 to 31. The facility’s number of recoveries remained the same 27.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com