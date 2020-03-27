Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing for March 27 will live-stream at 4 p.m. CST

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and other members of the White House Coronavirus task force participate in the daily White House coronavirus briefing and press conference for March 27. The live-stream is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. central time.
We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES
11:34AM | Fri, March 27, 2020
10:16AM | Fri, March 27, 2020
07:30AM | Fri, March 27, 2020
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles