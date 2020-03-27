CORONAVIRUS

Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing for March 27 will live-stream at 4 p.m. CST

02:45PM | Fri, March 27, 2020

02:15PM | Fri, March 27, 2020

02:13PM | Fri, March 27, 2020

11:59AM | Fri, March 27, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force at the White House. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and other members of the White House Coronavirus task force participate in the daily White House coronavirus briefing and press conference for March 27. The live-stream is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. central time.

 

 

 

11:34AM | Fri, March 27, 2020

10:16AM | Fri, March 27, 2020

07:30AM | Fri, March 27, 2020

