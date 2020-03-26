CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: daily White House coronavirus task force briefing for May 26

03:25PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Cedar Rapids company that bounced back from 2008 flood, to furlough all employee ...

03:06PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Ernst optimistic about reopening economy, but says health is first priority

02:30PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Jessica Heims coping with Paralympics postponement, gearing up for 2021

02:23PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Thursday, March 26

02:11PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Iowa baseball: A promising season suddenly ends, with so many questions about th ...

01:56PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Iowa universities announce temporary, lenient, grading option this spring
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and other members of the White House Coronavirus task force participate in the daily White House coronavirus briefing and press conference for March 26. The live-stream is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. central time.

