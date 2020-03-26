Watch live: daily White House coronavirus task force briefing for May 26

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and other members of the White House Coronavirus task force participate in the daily White House coronavirus briefing and press conference for March 26. The live-stream is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. central time.
MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- New plans submitted for Banjo Block in Cedar Rapids
- In Iowa, a men's basketball National Player of Year award is Luka Garza's or a joke
- Man accused of raping 24-year-old woman in NW Cedar Rapids
- Iowa’s Spencer Lee focuses on positive, prepares for what comes next
- What’s in the COVID-19 Aid bill? Make direct payments to Americans, lift penalties on companies, stock portfolios
- Iowa City VA, Quaker Oats employees test positive for coronavirus