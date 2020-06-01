Coralville sets curfew after unrest

Coralville set an 8 p.m. curfew for Monday night after a riot late Sunday and early Monday.

The curfew lasts from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Coralville officials announced Monday afternoon.

“Pedestrian and vehicle movement, standing, and parking are prohibited during those hours unless traveling to and from work and home, or providing emergency response calls,” according to the news release.

“We at the City of Coralville recognize and support the rights of citizens to demonstrate and protest, and stand with those peacefully doing so in sadness and anger over the death of George Floyd,” Coralville Mayor John Lundell said in a prepared statement.

Floyd was an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis May 25. A video showing a Minneapolis police officer using his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the ground as Floyd said “I can’t breathe” has sparked outrage and protests across the country.

Nine Corridor residents were arrested Sunday night and early Monday after a gathering of about 150 people near Coral Ridge Mall resulted in clashes with police, vandalism and looting from a Walmart Supercenter, police said. This incident wasn’t connected to a scheduled protest.

Coralville officials said they will enforce the curfew “until further notice” to “protect citizens, businesses and public safety personnel,” he said.

Coralville City Administrator Kelly Hayworth said the curfew could last more than one night if needed. He said police would issue warnings, advising people to go home, before charging them with a curfew violation.

“It was determined to be 8 p.m. because that was close to being at dusk,” he said. “Hopefully this isn’t an issue we have to address multiple evenings.”

Hayworth, who has been city administrator since 1988, said the last time the city had a curfew was during the floods of 2008, when much of the city was inundated by the Iowa River. In that situation, the curfew was set to keep residents away from floodwaters and to protect property from potential vandalism or harm, Hayworth said.

He doesn’t remember if there were other curfews imposed before 2008.

