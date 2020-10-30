Public Safety

Coralville man charged with sexual abuse of child under 12

Creon D.R. Davis
Creon D.R. Davis

IOWA CITY — A Coralville man has been charged with sexually abusing a child.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, between July and August of this year, 18-year-old Creon D.R. Davis allegedly sexually abused a child under the age of 12. Police said the abuse happened on multiple occasions at an Iowa City residence.

Davis was arrested and faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

