Public Safety

Complaint: Cedar Rapids man sexually abused 14-year-old girl

A Cedar Rapids man is accused of sexual abuse after a 14-year-old girl reported he sexually abused her last year over the course of several months.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl described to police in detail how Joshua A. McBride, 32, “engaged in a series of sex acts with her in her residence in Cedar Rapids, Iowa,” between Aug. 26 and Dec. 21, 2018.

As part of their investigation, police said they found a “series of text messages and sexually explicit photos sent by the defendant to the victim that corroborated her account.”

Police said McBride was staying at the minor’s home when the incident occurred. He was arrested Wednesday at the Cedar Rapids Police Station after an interview with investigators, police said.

McBride faces charges of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, and dissemination or exhibition of obscene materials to minors, a serious misdemeanor.

