Public Safety

Cedar Rapids sees 1-2 inches of snow overnight as winter storm warning stay in effect

People walk along an alley near 19th Street SE in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 29, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Snowfall in Cedar Rapids and other parts of Iowa led to some accumulation and hazardous travel condition overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, Cedar Rapids recieved 1 to 2 inches of snowfall Friday night and early Saturday morning. Areas of Northern Iowa saw as much as 2.5 inches, and Western Iowa, including Des Moines, saw as much as 2 to 4 inches.

The National Weather Service's winter storm warning will remain in effect tonight until 6:00 P.M. and travel conditions will be hazardous as crews continue to clear snow.

