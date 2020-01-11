Cedar Rapids sees 1-2 inches of snow overnight as winter storm warning stay in effect

Snowfall in Cedar Rapids and other parts of Iowa led to some accumulation and hazardous travel condition overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, Cedar Rapids recieved 1 to 2 inches of snowfall Friday night and early Saturday morning. Areas of Northern Iowa saw as much as 2.5 inches, and Western Iowa, including Des Moines, saw as much as 2 to 4 inches.

The National Weather Service's winter storm warning will remain in effect tonight until 6:00 P.M. and travel conditions will be hazardous as crews continue to clear snow.