Cedar Rapids Police: Early Saturday shooting on North Towne Court

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting they believe occurred on North Towne Court NE early Saturday.

Police were dispatched to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital at 3:49 a.m. Saturday for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release. When they arrived, they found the victim was a 31-year-old male and learned the shooting happened in the 2100 block of North Towne Court NE.

Officers also discovered discarded shell casings in the same block.

No arrests have been made at this time. It is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available, police reported.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

