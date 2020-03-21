ARTICLE

Cedar Rapids police arrest two teens in connection with murder of Andrew Gaston

Gaston, Metro High student, was fatally shot in January during an attempted drug robbery, police said.

/

Cedar Rapids Police have arrested two teens in connection with the January murder of Andrew Dontae Gaston believed to be part of a drug robbery.

Kyler David Carson, 17, faces charges of voluntary manslaughter, delivery of a controlled substance-marijuana, carrying weapons and obstruction prosecution.

Tyrell Jarule Gaston, 16, faces charges of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, carrying weapons a obstruction prosecution.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Linn County Attorney’s Office, police were dispatched to the parking lot at 3217 Agin Court NE, regarding a report of shots being fired on Friday, Jan. 24, at 11:48 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found both Andrew Gaston and Tyrell Gaston suffering from gunshot wounds.

Andrew Gaston, 18, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to his chest, police reported. Tyrell Gaston, who was shot in the ankle, survived the shooting.

Police conducted an investigation and learned the Gastons had arranged, with the assistance of others, to rob Kyler Carson of marijuana at the scene of the shooting, the reported. Investigators talked to witnesses who said they had contacted Carson and lured him to the scene with the intent to rob him of marijuana.

Carson drove to the scene expecting to sell forty-five pre-rolled tubes of marijuana for $900, police reported.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

While Carson was engaged in delivering the marijuana to others in their car, Andrew Gaston, Tryell Gaston and a third subject ambushed Carson from behind with Andrew Gaston striking Carson in the back of the head with a metal object, police said.

According to witnesses, Carson then turned around and exchanged gunfire with Tyrell Gaston before fleeing the scene. Both Kyler Carson and Tyrell Gaston later discarded their firearms.

Both Carson and Tyrell Gaston were arrested Friday evening and taken to the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

