A C.R. nurse's calling is on the coronavirus floor

Cedar Rapids nurse among the front-line heroes

Lia Basemann is an registered nurse at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital, working on the COVID-19 floor. Photographed Tuesd
Lia Basemann is an registered nurse at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital, working on the COVID-19 floor. Photographed Tuesday in Cedar Rapids after Basemann finished a shift at the hospital. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:00AM | Fri, April 10, 2020

Dr. Dustin Arnold: 'Clear minds and quick hands and we'll get through ...

08:00AM | Fri, April 10, 2020

Dr. Tony Myers: Communicating facts in time of crisis

07:00AM | Fri, April 10, 2020

Self-isolation due to COVID-19 can cause challenges for those recoveri ...

07:00AM | Fri, April 10, 2020

A C.R. nurse's calling is on the coronavirus floor
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — She admits she has been reflecting a lot about it recently. As she sits at home alone, intentionally isolated from her friends, her family, her fiancee, their dog.

Lia Basemann is a 25-year-old registered nurse at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospitals, just three years into her career. She has a wedding coming up in the fall, her whole adult life still ahead.

Yet she volunteered to move from the cardiology department at the hospital to the fifth floor, where St. Luke’s is putting its COVID-19 patients. It’s her second week there.

“I just told my boss I need to be doing something. I can’t just sit at home, I have to be helping,” Basemann said. “I was going to cross train for the emergency room and to respiratory therapy because those have been very busy, obviously. Then they decided to open this floor for strictly COVID-19 patients. My boss asked me if I would want to go up there. Kind of without even really thinking about it, I just said ‘Yeah. I’m in.’”

She’s had time to think about it now. Why did she decide to put herself at risk and be separated from those she loves for the foreseeable future?

She’s not the only one, by the way. There are many others.

“All my co-workers are giving up equally as much,” Basemann said. “Some of them have kids at home and take care of their parents and grandparents.”

They do it because they are in health care; they are nurses. It’s just what they do. They’re heroes of this pandemic.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, with our restrictions right now, family cannot be with their loved ones” on the fifth floor, Basemann said. “It’s unreal to me that if my loved one is so sick and could possibly be dying and is a on ventilator to breathe for them, that they can’t be there.

“So I can’t sit at home knowing dang well that I could be there helping someone, even if it’s just, like, sitting and having a conversation. Just being someone to help in this pandemic. I have the resources, the knowledge to do it. So there is no reason I should be sitting at home not helping when I can be helping.”

Basemann is a Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School and Mount Mercy University graduate.

She already has seen a lot in her short time on the fifth floor. When people get sick with coronavirus, it usually hits them fast, she said.

She does what she can to not obsess about the dangers of being around highly contagious patients. That does no good.

“Of course, my friends, family and loved ones are very concerned, and I appreciate them for it,” she said. “I just see it as my job. Kind of like when a soldier goes into battle, they’re not really thinking of themselves, they are thinking about everyone else. I feel safe, I have the proper mask, so that makes me feel better. We are doing everything we can, and St. Luke’s is really giving us every option to feel safe.”

But it’s hard. Basemann insisted her fiancee, Shelby Dickes, move out of their Cedar Rapids home so she wouldn’t be potentially exposed.

Basemann’s parents, Jim and LuAnn, have taken Dickes into their home here in town. No questions asked.

The texts, phone calls, video calls come every part of the day. They all played a card game together, yet apart, on Zoom the other day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Celebrate National Nurses Week

National Nurses Week is May 6-12! Send a message to your favorite nurse in our May 10 publication of Milestones celebrating National Nurses Week.

Submit
Gazette Marketing
Register now for CRANDIC 2020

CRANDIC RUN FULL RELAY HALF 5K, Sunday, April 26, 2020. This year's race will be a virtual event.

Register Now
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now

“They’re great,” she said of her parents. “I’m going to get emotional about them. The biggest thing is I would lose myself if something happened to them. Knowing how selfless they are to be like ‘Yeah, just come on over and live here.’ To take her in, that is just so awesome. It’s a good feeling.

“It sucks knowing that I’m doing everything I can for them, and, in turn, it’s causing, not really stress, but stress on (her and Dickes’) relationship because we are not with each other. We used to be long distance: I lived here and she lived in Ames. Now we are long distance, but only five minutes away. That is really strange. You don’t come home to that support, you come home to an empty house. That is hard after a tough day with tough patients.”

Basemann did gain a roommate earlier this week. Another RN who has volunteered to work on the fifth floor is with her, moving out of her place so she can keep her loved ones safe.

They currently are scheduled to work in the COVID-19 area through the end of April, though Basemann knows it’ll be longer than that. She’s proud of the 30 nurses working on the fifth floor, as well as the dozen or so medical techs.

“I’m ready for it to be back to normal,” she said. “Ready to go back to my comfort zone, my home floor, the cardiology floor. But, at the same time, it’s really fun and exciting to put myself in these challenging situations. Just learning from the experience and seeing everyone come together. We’re basically a floor of misfits that came together from every unit and have made our own team. It is really cool to see that.”

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:00AM | Fri, April 10, 2020

Churches find new ways to worship apart in community on Easter Sunday

02:23AM | Fri, April 10, 2020

Gazette Daily News Podcast, April 10

09:43PM | Thu, April 09, 2020

Deere to make 25,000 face shields
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Johnson

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Dr. Dustin Arnold: 'Clear minds and quick hands and we'll get through this'

Dr. Tony Myers: Communicating facts in time of crisis

Self-isolation due to COVID-19 can cause challenges for those recovering from eating disorders

Churches find new ways to worship apart in community on Easter Sunday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gazette Daily News Podcast, April 10

At one mobile home park, eviction papers come despite coronavirus order

Bernie Sanders' success in Iowa shows Democratic Party must adapt

Willis Dady, St. Luke's Foundation receive first local coronavirus grants

Hiawatha man leads officers on chase, charged with vehicle theft and burglary tool possession

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.