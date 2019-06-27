New benches coming to downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Wooden benches along sidewalks and parks in downtown Cedar Rapids are set to be replaced, but only about half as many will be put back when the project is completed later this year.

Jesse Thoeming, executive director of the Downtown District, which is funding the project, said only about 10 percent of the 150 benches in the district get used throughout the day, although they see higher percentages of use during events such as the farmers market.

“We’ll replace half of what we have now,” Thoeming said. “We just don’t need all of them.”

The project is the centerpiece of the downtown self-supported municipal district’s streetscape budget for 2019 with a goal to add a substantial upgrade, he said. The 72-block district roughly goes from Eighth Avenue SE at the entry to the NewBo District to First Avenue SE and Third Street SW in Kingston Village to a jagged boundary between Fifth and Seventh Streets SE on the east end.

“We wanted to do something with our streetscape budget that would have the biggest impact, and the benches rose to the top of the list,” he said.

The new benches will be a black powder coated steel, which will be far easier to maintain than the existing wooden benches that must be re-stained twice a year, he said. They should be better able to handle harsh winters, as well as dings from skateboarders, he said.

The $100,000 project is expected to take place later in the summer and early fall and phased in over a few weeks, he said. The design matches benches planned for the Third Avenue Bridge to provide a consistent look and feel.

The benches will mostly be open although a handful will have a removable center armrest for compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act, Thoeming said. Thoeming said Cedar Rapids took notice of a “local lesson” from Iowa City in approaching the project.

A bench replacement project in Iowa City last year sparked protest because the benches included armrest in the middle, which some called “hostile architecture” to the homeless and others who sleep on the benches. The city wound up replacing 20 percent of the 70 benches with ones without center armrests.

Some users of Cedar Rapids’ downtown benches on Wednesday said they are looking forward to the changes.

“Sometimes people crowd the benches,” said Dennis Brown, 50, a regular visitor to the downtown area. “If you have something in between, you have your own personal space and you can avoid fights and chaos.”

Brown noted when it rains the wooden benches absorb the water and can soak you long after the rain stops, while the powder coated steel can simply be brushed off. He said the new design will look nicer and last longer.

John Hall, 47, another regular downtown, said he think reducing the number of benches is a response to people frequently sleeping on benches in the downtown, and he is in favor of that.

Thoeming reiterated the project is not intended as a deterrent to use by transients, but rather an attempt to improve the decor downtown. He said they are still reviewing which benches will be eliminated.

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com