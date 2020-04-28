CORONAVIRUS

Cedar Rapids adopts $637 million budget, knowing it likely will change because of coronavirus

The Cedar Rapids City Council on Tuesday adopted a $637 million spending plan for fiscal 2021, knowing the plan will lik
The Cedar Rapids City Council on Tuesday adopted a $637 million spending plan for fiscal 2021, knowing the plan will likely have to evolve, given the unknowns associated with the coronavirus impact. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:59PM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Cedar Rapids adopts $637 million budget, knowing it likely will change ...

09:34PM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Trump orders meatpacking plants to remain open

06:23PM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Coronavirus may derail Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' tax-swap plan

04:28PM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Iowa lawmakers won't reconvene until at least May 15
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — While the Cedar Rapids City Council on Tuesday approved a $637 million budget for fiscal 2021, knowing full well it may be revisiting that plan throughout the year as the coronavirus impacts on city revenues and expenses become known.

Mayor Brad Hart said budget changes “will be dependent on how much recovery we get from the federal and state government. There’s still work to be done.”

City Finance Director Casey Drew said the city is applying for grants to assist with the costs incurred from the coronavirus pandemic.

If eligible for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the city could be reimbursed for 75 percent of its costs from the federal government and 10 percent from the state, leaving 15 percent to the city to cover.

“Some of this stuff still is evolving and seems to change week to week,” he said.

City Council member Ashley Vanorny complimented Drew, saying other cities have a much higher debt ratio than Cedar Rapids does and will face greater challenges.

“We can’t always plan for pandemics or emergencies,” Vanorny said.

The council met via the Zoom virtual platform, with the meeting streamed on Facebook Live.

The city’s $637 million spending plan, which takes effect July 1, is up 12 percent, or $70 million from the current fiscal year budget of $567 million.

The city’s general fund, supported by property tax revenue, is up 4 percent to $140 million.

The budget includes money to add evening hours to the public transit system.

The city plans to spend $904,000 to add weeknight service to all fixed-route bus routes, running an additional two hours until about 8:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The overall property tax levy increases 22 cents for the second straight year, up to $15.66 per $1,000 in property value. The increase provides $30 million to use for flood control as part of a 10-year financing strategy.

Even with the increase, city officials said, the city’s levy remains lower than those in Council Bluffs, Waterloo, Des Moines, Davenport, Iowa City and Sioux City, though it will be higher than the tax rate in Dubuque and Ames.

Because of the residential property tax rollback set by the state — at 55.07 percent — homeowners may see a decrease in their property tax payments. The rollback determines the percent of assessed valuation that is taxed.

A home assessed at $150,000, assuming its value holds steady, would pay $25 less in city property taxes to support this budget, officials said.

Commercial and industrial properties have different variables, so a property valued at $1 million could see an increase of $198, or 1.43 percent, over the year, according to the city.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:20PM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Coronavirus puts a wrinkle in Marquette's welcome

04:12PM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open

03:41PM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Suspension of Cedar Rapids Transit services extended through May 15; g ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Trump orders meatpacking plans to remain open

Coronavirus may derail Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' tax-swap plan

Iowa lawmakers won't reconvene until at least May 15

Coronavirus puts a wrinkle in Marquette's welcome

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

7 new coronavirus outbreaks at Iowa long-term care facilities

UI researchers advised 'prevention measures should remain in place' to prevent 2nd wave of COVID-19

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 28: Coe College offers housing to St. Luke's workers

Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open

'Vote Safe Iowa' makes absentee voting easy

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate