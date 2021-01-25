Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Ballard is new No. 1 in Class 3A

Three of the four No. 1-ranked Iowa high school boys’ basketball teams remain the same as a week ago.

The exception is Huxley Ballard, which jumped from fourth to first in Class 3A in the latest Associated Press poll. The poll was released Monday.

Ballard (11-1) got five of nine first-place votes to replace Pella atop 3A. Pella (11-1) lost its first game of the season last week, to Des Moines Christian, which is ranked third in Class 2A.

Pella is second this week, slightly ahead of Monticello. The Panthers (12-0) are the lone unbeaten team in the class and moved from fifth to third, receiving two first-place votes.

Solon (13-1) is tied with Davenport Assumption for sixth in 3A, with Western Dubuque (10-2) checking in eighth.

Cedar Falls (9-0) remains top ranked in Class 4A. Waukee is second, Johnston third, Iowa City Liberty (5-0) fifth and Dubuque Hemmpstead sixth.

In 2A, Boyden-Hull (14-0) is a unanimous No. 1. West Branch (9-0), which did not play last week due to being in COVID-19 quarantine, is tied with Dike-New Hartford for fifth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

North Linn (15-0) got eight of nine first-place votes to remain a solid No. 1 in Class 1A. Lake Mills (13-0) got the other first-place vote and is second.

Springville (15-1) dropped from fifth to sixth, with Montezuma (13-2) moving up from eighth to seventh. Wapsie Valley is 10th.

Below are the entire rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses.

CLASS 4A Rec Pts Pv

1. Cedar Falls (7) 9-0 88 1

2. Waukee (2) 7-1 79 2

3. Johnston 5-1 73 3

4. Ankeny Centennial 9-1 66 4

5. Iowa City Liberty 5-0 51 6

6. Dubuque Hempstead 8-2 40 7

7. West Des Moines Valley 7-2 34 5

8. Council Bluffs Lincoln 10-3 28 8

9. Southeast Polk 8-2 13 NR

10. Pleasant Valley 9-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Ames 4, Des Moines Hoover 3, Norwalk 2, North Scott 1, Davenport West 1.

CLASS 3A Rec Pts Pv

1. Huxley Ballard (5) 11-1 79 4

2. Pella (1) 11-1 71 1

3. Monticello (2) 12-0 68 5

4. Dallas Center-Grimes (1) 11-1 63 6

5. Carroll 12-1 62 2

6. (tie) Davenport Assumption 10-2 41 3

--- Solon 13-1 41 7

8. Western Dubuque 10-2 24 8

9. Glenwood 12-2 19 10

10. Clear Lake 11-1 14 9

Others receiving votes: Clear Creek Amana 12, Le Mars 1.

CLASS 2A Rec Pts Pv

1. Boyden-Hull (9) 14-0 90 1

2. Avoca AHSTW 14-1 62 3

3. Des Moines Christian 12-1 56 7

4. Western Christian 12-3 54 6

5. (tie) Dike-New Hartford 12-2 42 2

... West Branch 9-0 42 4

7. Ida Grove OABCIG 13-1 39 9

8. Denver 12-2 38 8

9. Pekin 14-1 24 10

10. Roland-Story 11-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Albia 8, Spirit Lake 7, North Fayette Valley 7, Treynor 4, West Burlington 2, Guthrie Center ACGC 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 2, Camanche 1, Garner GHV 1.

CLASS 1A Rec Pts Pv

1. North Linn (8) 15-0 89 1

2. Lake Mills (1) 13-0 77 2

3. Martensdale-St. Marys 13-0 70 3

4. Easton Valley 15-0 57 4

5. Le Mars Gehlen 14-1 45 6

6. Springville 15-1 44 5

7. Montezuma 13-2 30 8

8. Grand View Christian 12-1 29 9

9. Remsen St. Mary’s 13-1 25 7

10. Wapsie Valley 11-2 21 10

Others receiving votes: Dunkerton 2, Edgewood-Colesburg 2, Janesville 1, Keota 1, Newell-Fonda 1, Burlington Notre Dame 1.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com