What: No. 11 Iowa (9-5 Big Ten, 15-6 overall) at No. 22 Wisconsin (9-6, 15-7) in men’s basketball

When/where: Thursday, 6:01 p.m., Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.

TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dick Vitale)

Livestream: ESPN Watch

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600), KXIC-AM (800) and WHO-AM (1040) (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM 83/Sirius 83

Series: Wisconsin leads, 85-82

Hawkeyes data: Iowa has a 2-game winning streak after double-digit wins over Rutgers and Michigan State last week. … Hawkeyes forward Joe Wieskamp is averaging 20.5 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last four games. Wieskamp has shot a Big Ten-best 50 percent from 3-point range in conference games. … Connor McCaffery and Bohannon are 1-2 in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio. … Jack Nunge is coming off career-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (6) at Michigan State last Saturday, and matched his career-high in points (18). Nunge and McCaffery both had career-high four 3-pointers. … Luka Garza continues to lead the nation in scoring, at 24.5 points per game. … Garza is 43 points from tying Roy Marble as Iowa’s all-time leading scorer at 2,116 points, while Bohannon is 13 assists from tying Jeff Horner as the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in that department. … Iowa is 0-3 against teams that are currently ranked.

Badgers data: Wisconsin led Michigan by 14 points Sunday in Madison, but lost, 67-59. … The Badgers are second in the nation in fewest turnovers per game with 9.2. Iowa is fourth with 9.4. … Guard D’Mitrik Trice leads Wisconsin in scoring (13.7 per game), 3-pointers (37) and assists (3.7 per game). Forward Micah Potter averages 11.7 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds. Both are redshirt seniors from Ohio. Potter and center Nate Reuvers had a combined zero rebounds against Michigan Sunday. … Wisconsin has allowed the fewest points per game in the Big Ten. Iowa has scored the most. … Iowa lost 65-45 in its last game at Madison, in 2019. … The Badgers are 1-4 against teams that are currently ranked. … Wisconsin hasn’t lost two straight games this season.

Iowa’s next game: Sunday, vs. Penn State in Iowa City at 4 p.m.