Watch live: Day 4 of Donald Trump's impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues Friday for the fourth day, starting at 11 a.m. He is accused of “incitement of insurrection” after the deadly Capitol riot. Watch the live coverage in the video player above from The Washington Post starting at 10 a.m., with the Senate trial reconvening at 11 a.m. Central time.

The Senate trial is shifting to Trump's defense lawyers on Friday, and they're prepared to acknowledge that the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was every bit as traumatic, unacceptable and illegal as Democrats say.

But Trump's lawyers plan to say Trump had nothing to do with it. They want to pivot to what they see as the core and more winnable issue of the trial: whether Trump can be held responsible for inciting the deadly riot.

— The Associated Press

