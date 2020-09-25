Groups organize donation drive for African immigrant community affected by derecho damage in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust and United We March Forward, a local nonprofit that serves immigrants, are hosting a second donation drive for the African immigrant community in Cedar Rapids that still is recovering from the Aug. 10 derecho.

The event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust, 500 First Ave. NE.

The event also will be give African immigrants an opportunity to voice concerns to city officials and nonprofit advocates, organizers said in a news release.

Other organizations participating include HACAP, the city of Cedar Rapids and Feed Iowa First.

The following donations are sought:

• Food items such as rice, dried beans, fruit, canned goods and non-perishable items.

• Personal hygiene items such as diapers and diaper wipes, toothpaste, body wash and soap, shampoo and deodorant.

• Household items such as dish soap, toilet paper, paper towels.

• New or gently used winter clothing and coats.

Donations, including monetary gifts, will be accepted at any of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust’s five locations until 4 p.m. Sept. 30.