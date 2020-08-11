Photos: Cedar Rapids picks up after Monday's storm

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas walloped by 100+ mph hurricane-force winds
- Collins Aerospace to lay off 72 Iowa employees
- Lawsuit sheds light on moments before University of Iowa student froze to death
- University of Iowa steadfast in plan for in-person learning this fall
- Hiawatha man convicted of sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl
- Independence football team deals with COVID-19 in preseason camp but is ready to go for fall practice