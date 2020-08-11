Gazette not delivering to home subscribers today in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City

To Our Home Delivery Subscribers,
Because many neighborhoods in Cedar Rapids and the region remain inaccessible from Monday's storms, we will not be delivering to our home delivery subscribers in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas Tuesday morning. We will deliver single copy papers to the convenience stores as we are able.
We have opened complimentary access to The Green Gazette, a digital replica of our printed newspaper.
Copies of our Tuesday paper will be held for home delivery when we are able to do so.
With much of Linn County still without power late Monday, Tuesday's edition was created using a skeleton staff on generator power at our printing facility.
We appreciate your patience and understanding.
— Zack Kucharski, executive editor
» CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE GREEN GAZETTE
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Collins Aerospace to lay off 72 Iowa employees
- Area volleyball preseason Super Ten: Mount Vernon is No. 1
- Independence football team deals with COVID-19 in preseason camp but is ready to go for fall practice
- University of Iowa steadfast in plan for in-person learning this fall
- Masked and motivated, Iowa City High opens volleyball practice
- Parenting from prison goes online only