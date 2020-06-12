Watch: Cedar Rapids police chief addresses police reform at 1 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. today to discuss police reform.

The news conference is being livestreamed and will be shown here on this page once it begins.

Jerman will be joined by Mayor Brad Hart with other members of the City Council.

In announcing the news conference, the city released this statement:

"The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis has brought issues to the forefront in communities throughout the United States concerning police brutality, policy reform, and other policing policies. The City of Cedar Rapids and the Cedar Rapids Police Department welcomes conversations that can improve our police operations and interactions with the community. Citizen engagement is one of the best ways to continue to build trust and relationships between citizens and their local government, including police services. This is an opportunity for the community to learn more about actions planned, and the policies, procedures, and programs already in place that provide dignity and respect for all individuals."