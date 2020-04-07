Watch live: Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing for April 7

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and other members of the White House Coronavirus task force participate in the daily White House coronavirus briefing and press conference for April 7. The live-stream is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. central time.
