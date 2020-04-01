CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Wednesday, April 1

The Gazette
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at a news conference on Tuesday, March 31 at the State Emergenc
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at a news conference on Tuesday, March 31 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. Deputy Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health Sarah Reisetter estimated the statewide peak of COVID-19 to remain two to three weeks away. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Iowa has had 549 total positive cases since the virus first was confirmed here in early March. Linn County leads the state for the number of positive cases at 94.

 

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
The Gazette

