Watch live: Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing for April 1

04:43PM | Wed, April 01, 2020

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and other members of the White House Coronavirus task force participate in the daily White House coronavirus briefing and press conference for April 1. The live-stream is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. central time.

