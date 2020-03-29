CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Sunday, March 29

01:54PM | Sun, March 29, 2020

The Gazette
Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference Monday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. Her administration said it looks at a wide variety of data in making recommendations to the governor on how best to respond to the spreading COVID-19. (Des Moines Register via Associated Press)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Earlier today, the first Linn County death due to coronavirus was announced.

 

 

 

02:51PM | Sat, March 28, 2020

