Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to hold press conference on coronavirus at 3:30 p.m.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus ou
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
The Gazette

The office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a news conference on the Coronavirus for Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. According to an official release, the news conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, and she will be provide an update on COVID-19 in Iowa. The news conference will stream live from Governor’s official Facebook page, and or it can also be live-streamed on this page.

For our ongoing coronavirus coverage from The Gazette, visit TheGazette.com/coronavirus.

The Gazette

