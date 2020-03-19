Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to hold press conference on coronavirus at 3:30 p.m.

The office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a news conference on the Coronavirus for Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. According to an official release, the news conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, and she will be provide an update on COVID-19 in Iowa. The news conference will stream live from Governor’s official Facebook page, and or it can also be live-streamed on this page.

