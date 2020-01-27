The Gazette Daily News Podcast: Jan. 27

You’re going to want to stock up on your vitamin D because we might not see the sun much for a while. Mercifully, though, it won’t be as cold as we’ve seen in recent weeks. Today, expect a high of 31 with a low tonight of 23. The rest of the week is looking equally cloudy with temperatures ranging from 19 to 35.

2020 RAGBRAI Route Has Been Officially Revealed

The route for the 48th edition of RAGBRAI was announced by this year’s brand new leadership team after the unexpected departure of 16-year director T.J. Juskiewicz and his staff to launch a competing event called Iowa’s Ride in the wake of the Carson King fiasco.

RAGBRAI’s west-to-east route starts in Le Mars on July 19 and ends in Clinton seven days later with stops in Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, and Maquoketa on the way.

The route clocks in at 420.3 miles with 12,306 feet of climb. That makes it the sixth-shortest RAGBRAI yet and the 29th-hardest in terms of feet of climb.

How many times can you climb Mount Trashmore?

The Czech Village — NewBo District has launched a new fitness initiative called the Mount Trashmore Challenge to get people up and down Mount Trashmore as many times as possible between April and October.

The challenge has several milestones matching real-world elevations. The first is two trips up and down, which equals the height of the Alliant Tower in downtown Cedar Rapids. Four trips is Snezka, the Czech Republic’s highest point. Nine trips is the same as One World Trade Center in New York City. Twenty trips is Mount Vesuvius, and 140 trips is the same as climbing Mount Everest.

It costs $35 to register. Participants will get a T-shirt and a tracking app. Go to trashmorechallenge.com for more information.

Are you betting on the Super Bowl?

“the Super Bowl will likely result in the highest (wagering) handle for any game, day, or possibly weekend to date in Iowa,” according to Brian Ohorilko, Iowa’s Racing and Gaming Commission administrator. Kansas City Chiefs fans and others from neighboring states are expected to show up at Iowa casinos looking to place their bets.



Iowa law requires sports bettors to go to a licensed casino to establish an account. Account holders can then place bets online, but digital geo-fencing prevents bets from being placed while out of state.

Max Bichsel, vice president of U.S. business for the Gambling.com Group says “There’s no one event that’s wagered on as much as the Super Bowl,” College basketball’s “March Madness” first weekend and some European soccer matches are comparable, but “the Super Bowl is definitely king in terms of a singular event in the U.S.”

The American Gaming Association is slated to release data tomorrow detailing Americans’ betting plans for the Super Bowl. Last year, the association projected about 22.7 million Americans wagered about $6 billion on the 2019 Super Bowl.

