Two injured by gunfire in northeast Cedar Rapids

The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Police Department and ambulance crews are on the scene of a shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids.

According to an incident report from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, emergency responders were dispatched at 11:48 p.m. Friday night after authorities received multiple reports of gunshots at the 3200 block of Agin Court NE off of Blairsferry Road. Once they arrived, they found two people there suffering from gunshot wounds.

As of midnight, ambulance crews were on the scene rendering aid, according to the police. No information about the condition of the two people was released.

The investigation into the incident remains in its early stages. No other information was released.

