News

On Iowa Politics Podcast: EPA and RFS at Odds, Campaign Fundraising, and the Democrat Debate

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: EPA and RFS at Odds, Campaign Fundraising, and the Democrat Debate.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by Lee Newspaper Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and featrues Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Brett Heyworth of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman. The On Iowa Politics Podcast is produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music is courtesy of Lojo Russo and Copperhead.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man returns home to find four who allegedly broke in

Michael Bennet pitches health care plan that's cheaper than Medicare-for-all

Gander Outdoors store in Cedar Rapids to close

Decriminalize marijuana, Cedar Rapids City Council candidate urges

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Manchester man charged with killing Michelle Martinko appears in court

Andre the Giant vs. the Cedar Rapids Police: 30 years later

Hawkeye Downs on precipice of new future

Fact Checker: Kamala Harris' claim of soybeans 'rotting in bins' doesn't smell right

Branstad defends new U.S. rules to track Chinese officials

Trending