This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: EPA and RFS at Odds, Campaign Fundraising, and the Democrat Debate.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by Lee Newspaper Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and featrues Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Brett Heyworth of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman. The On Iowa Politics Podcast is produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music is courtesy of Lojo Russo and Copperhead.