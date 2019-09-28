Shots fired in Cedar Rapids striking house and car, no injuries

Shots were fired in Cedar Rapids late Friday night, damaging property, but no injuries are reported.

According to a report from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 300 block 17th Street SE. Evidence confirming shots fired was visible on the scene, including damage to a vehicle and a home. The CRPD interviewed multiple witnesses, but failed to locate the shooter or weapon.

No additional information is available at this time, but an investigation remains open and details will be provided as the case progresses.