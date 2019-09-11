News

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Tuesday, September 10

Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic 09/10/19
This interactive map shows locations for arrests made by the Cedar Rapids Police Department on Tuesday, September 10 according to a daily report provided to The Gazette.

Click on the markers to see arrest location, name of person arrested, date and time, and arrest charge(s). Addresses have been changed to the block level for arrests involving a victim in a crime against persons.

This day’s map will be taken offline within a month.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

To view a data table showing several weeks of arrests, visit our Cedar Rapids police arrest blotter page.

You can explore a Cedar Rapids police map of all incidents for the past month at this link.

