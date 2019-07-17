News

LIVE, Day 3: Presidential candidates discuss issues facing older voters in AARP/Register forums

The Gazette
Twenty four 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are seen in a combination from file photos (L-R top row): U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet and former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel. (L-R middle row): Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, U.S. Representatives Tulsi Gabbard, John Delaney, Eric Swalwell, Tim Ryan, Seth Moulton, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden. (L-R bottom row): Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jay Inslee, Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Mayor Wayne Messam, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. (REUTERS/Files)
DES MOINES — In a series of forums this week, nineteen Democratic presidential hopefuls will be asked their views on issues ranging from how they would lower prescription drug costs to the future of Medicare and Social Security.

The five candidate forums are being held across Iowa, including one in Cedar Rapids, and are being hosted by the AARP and Des Moines Register. 

Monday’s forum in Des Moines features New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Tuesday in Davenport: New York U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris

Wednesday in Cedar Rapids: Ohio U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Maryland U.S. Rep. John Delaney, Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet. The event is at the Hotel at Kirkwood Center.

Friday in Sioux City: Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, author Marianne Williamson, fomer Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Saturday, July 20, in Council Bluffs: Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

The forums begin at 2 p.m. each day and last about two hours. Each candidate will have 25 minutes on stage to answer questions from both moderators and the audience, according to AARP.

All events are invitation-only, but they are being live streamed via the AARP's YouTube channel. 

The Gazette

