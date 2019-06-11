Watch: President Donald Trump gives comments on ethanol E-15 production while on Iowa visit

The president is in Council Bluffs today describing the effects of his administration's policy on ethanol production.
MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Woman accused of trying to steal more than $1,000 in jewelry, beauty supplies from J.C. Penney in Cedar Rapids
- Iowa football look ahead: 2018 was a blip for Wisconsin — probably
- Trump coming to Iowa to tout ethanol expansion
- Police investigating after five shots fired overnight at Cedar Rapids apartment building
- Report: Oliver Martin is transferring to Iowa
- Casey Perrenoud gives Western Dubuque baseball another strong pitching option