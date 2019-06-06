News

D-Day, 75 years later: See the Gazette's front page from June 6, 1944

A clipping of the front page of The Cedar Rapids Gazette extra edition that went on newsstands on D-Day, June 6, 1944. (The Gazette archives)
Seventy-five years ago today, on June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, on a mission to liberate Europe from Nazi control.

The amphibious invasion called "Operation Overlord" — now known throughout history as D-Day — was scheduled to happen on June 5, but storms caused a 24-hour delay.

At 6:30 a.m. that Tuesday in 1944, Allied forces including American, British and Canadian troops, stormed the beaches, marking the beginning of the end of World War II. More than 4,000 were Allied troops were killed, and at least another 4,000 Nazi troops died. About a year later, Germany surrendered, marking the end of the war in Europe. Japan would surrender months later.

D-Day memories

• Click this link to see a larger, zoomable version of The Gazette's front page from June 6, 1944.

• Read the story of Iowan Ernest Raab's memories of D-Day.

• Below is a special edition published by The Gazette to mark the 50th anniversary of D-Day. Flip through the pages below, and use the zoom option to get a closer look. 

 

