/ 25

MORE Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Three-peat! Iowa City Regina boys' soccer wins three state titles in a row for second time in school history

Tenured positions: Big Ten commish, Hawkeyes football coach, Rolling Stone

13 athletes from Iowa, ISU competing in Day 1 of NCAA track and field

North Cedar baseball and softball photos

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Truck versus dump truck crash reported near Oxford

Iowa Regents' new member jumps into immediate action

Cattle on the loose after truck overturns at I-80/I-380 interchange in Coralville

Trump to tour Council Bluffs ethanol plant

Giving Tree Theater gets new owners, keeps cozy seats in Marion

Trending