Tornado spotted near Marengo heads toward Cedar Rapids

Well this is sudden again, but there is some severe weather heading coming our way that you should keep an eye on. A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Iowa, Johnson and Linn County. The warning is expected to expire for Cedar Rapids at 8:00.



From the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities:





...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON...SOUTHEASTERN BENTON...SOUTHWESTERN LINN AND NORTHEASTERN IOWA COUNTIES... At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Amana, or near Marengo, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near Marengo at 723 PM. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Amana around 735 PM CDT. Norway around 740 PM CDT. Walford around 745 PM CDT. Atkins and Swisher around 755 PM CDT. Cedar Rapids, Fairfax and Shueyville around 800 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include East Amana, Middle Amana, South Amana, Watkins, Homestead, West Amana, High Amana, Cou Falls, Iowa County Fairgrounds and Cedar Rapids Municipal Airport. This includes the following highways... Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 218 and 219. Interstate 380 between mile markers 8 and 12. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.





