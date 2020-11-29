Photos: Amana Colonies Tannenbaum Forest

X Close
Michelle and Adam Densmore of Tiffin and their children, Mallory, 6, Wesley, 3, and Ayden, 8, check out a tree at the Tannenbaum Forest display at the Festhalle Barn in Amana on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Visitors can wander through the forest Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 20. Trees are not for sale, but quilt square ornaments will be available for purchase following the close of the display. A suggested free will donation of $3 per person or $20 per family will benefit the UIHC Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. For more information and other Amana holiday activities, visit amanacolonies.com. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)