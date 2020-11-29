Photos: Amana Colonies Tannenbaum Forest

Stroll through the Amana Colonies’ Tannenbaum Forest at the Festhalle Barn. The number of visitors is limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and face masks are required. Can’t make it or don’t want to risk exposure to the virus? Watch the Amana Colonies Festivals Inc. Facebook page for virtual tours. Visit amanacolonies.com for hours, information and other holiday activities taking place at the colonies this season.