The Gazette Daily News Podcast: Jan. 23

Today is Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Here's your Gazette Daily News Podcast, a briefing on today's news:

More snow? But not that much?

So there is going to more snow on Thursday, but the good news is it doesn’t look like there will be much.

According to a forecast from the National Weather Service the Cedar Rapids area should see snow most likely before 9 a.m. with less than a half an inch of accumulation possible. Then the temperature should raise to the seasonally nice 34 degrees, with a south wind ranging from 5 to10 mph.

There then should be snow after midnight Thursday with a low around 31 degrees. Snow accumulation in the early morning hours Friday is predicted to be up to one inch.

Winning big at Iowa casinos might come with fewer strings

Iowa could be a little friendlier to gamblers if some legislators get their way.

A study bill approved by a House State Government subcommittee on Wednesday, provides that debtors be subject to a “setoff” if the winnings must be reported on Internal Revenue Service Form W-2G for gambling winnings.

Currently When gamblers win $1,200 or more at Iowa casinos, they are subject to a search for debts owed to state government — child support, for example.

Former Marion Police chief added to harassment lawsuit

A former Marion police chief has been added to a lawsuit filed by a former custodian, who claims former Deputy Police Chief Douglas Slagle sexually harassed her for months while the former chief and other city officials took no action except to intimidate her.

Valerie Rheeder, in the lawsuit filed last September, said Slagle sexually harassed her on the job from August 2018 to May 2019. The city, she claims, ignored her complaints, and department administrative manager Shellene Gray and former Chief Joseph McHale threatened and blamed her.

Hold placed on Tibbetts trial while Iowa Supreme Court ponders ruling

A judge on Wednesday put a hold on the trial for the man accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts because his lawyers want the Iowa Supreme Court to review a district judge’s ruling regarding key evidence.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Joel Yates, in his order, said the proceedings will be on hold until Supreme Court justices decide whether to accept the pretrial appeal, which is rare in Iowa cases. The Iowa Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order, saying any response to the appeal by the prosecution must be filed by noon Monday, Jan. 27. Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands accused of the 2018 murder of Tibbetts in her hometown of Brooklyn, IA.

His defense team has issued an appeal to allow for the processing of new potentially exculpatory evidence they say was not shared with them in a timely manner.