Operation Quickfind: Nevaeh Humphreys, 14

The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Quickfind document, Nevaeh Humphreys was last seen at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday night at 3010 16th Avenue in Marion.

Nevaeh is described as an African American girl, 5 foot, 3 inches in height, weighing 105 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in braids. She was described as last being seen wearing a light blue Rugrats hoodie.



The document says Nevaeh may possibly be "with a missing boy named Hunter."

Anyone with information about Nevaeh's whereabouts should contact the Marion Police Department at 377-1511.