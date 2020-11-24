CORONAVIRUS

Iowa COVID-19 daily update: Gov. Reynolds expresses optimism, medical professionals remain pensive

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Thursday, Nov.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:11PM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Iowa COVID-19 daily update: Gov. Reynolds expresses optimism, medical ...

02:58PM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Hospitalization spike in Iowa prompts concern for staff from health ca ...

02:45PM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Coronavirus data heading in 'right direction' Gov. Kim Reynolds says ...

02:33PM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Iowa sees 3,872 new COVID-19 cases, 19 confirmed deaths from the virus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

After weeks of warning about the consequences of Thanksgiving spreading COVID-19 further in Iowa, the travel season has begun in earnest, and it looks like people are still traveling anyway.

Iowa's COVID-19 numbers have improved compared to the previous two weeks, even dropping below 40 percent positivity rate on Monday. But, don't get too excited, as cases were back near 4,000 and positivity was back up near 40 percent on Tuesday.

This slight improvement in the numbers, plus the promise of a vaccine in the near future, had Gov. Kim Reynolds feeling like Iowa is on the right track with the virus. At her Tuesday press conference, Reynolds said Iowa is ready to quickly distribute a vaccine once it is made available, but still urged Iowans to be vigilant to control the spread of the disease.

Around the same time Gov. Reynolds was giving a positive message on the state of virus in Iowa, Iowa's healthcare workers were sending out an S.O.S. about the state of their workforce. It's not just COVID-19 that is challenging their workforce they say, it is COVID-19 plus a backlog of other conditions, fatigued staff, budget problems, and the list goes on.

In a sign that things aren't going back to normal anytime before 2021, both Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids School Districts announced that they will be extending their virtual learning offerings past Thanksgiving break.

Daily Numbers (based on Gazette analysis of numbers Tuesday morning):

  • 3,872 positive COVID-19 cases
  • 19 new deaths
  • 39.6% positivity rate
  • Hospitalizations are up from 1,333 to 1,351
  • ICU patients have increased to 275
  • COVID patients on ventilators jumped 20 from 135 to 155, setting a record in the state
  • People aged 0-17 with COVID-19 added 439 news cases
  • Linn County added 212 news cases
  • Johnson County add 133 new cases

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:11PM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Iowa COVID-19 daily update: Gov. Reynolds expresses optimism, medical ...

02:58PM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Hospitalization spike in Iowa prompts concern for staff from health ca ...

02:45PM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Coronavirus data heading in 'right direction' Gov. Kim Reynolds says ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Hospitalization spike in Iowa prompts concern for staff from health care leadership

Coronavirus data heading in 'right direction' Gov. Kim Reynolds says

Iowa sees 3,872 new COVID-19 cases, 19 confirmed deaths from the virus

Cedar Rapids schools extending virtual learning after Thanksgiving break

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marion library board fires director without explanation

Pick your own Christmas trees at these Eastern Iowa farms

Iowa Santas prepare for socially distanced, virtual visits this pandemic holiday season

Showing gratitude in 2020 may seem difficult, but these readers' stories will give you hope

Thanksgiving meals available for pickup Wednesday in Cedar Rapids

Trending