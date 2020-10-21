CORONAVIRUS

32 Iowans died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a new daily record

Medical assistant Shannon Jensen (right) carries a swab for a coronavirus test taken from a patient in their car back to
Medical assistant Shannon Jensen (right) carries a swab for a coronavirus test taken from a patient in their car back to her colleague Katrina Rogers to be bagged and sealed at the Family Medicine Clinic of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
32 Iowans died in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, setting a new record high for COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period. The previous high was 25 deaths reported on May 22.

The deaths reported Wednesday spanned 20 counties.

Woodbury County reported 4 deaths, according to the data, while Scott and O’Brien counties each reported three. Carroll, Dubuque, Iowa, Mahaska, and Sioux counties each reported two deaths, in the past 24 hours, while Boone, Bremer, Clinton, Delaware, Guthrie, Linn, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Polk, Sac, Story and Winnebago counties each reported one.

Iowa also set three additional records as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

For the second consecutive day, Iowa set a new record high for hospitalizations while Linn County reported its second highest number of positive cases recorded in a 24-hour period.

According to the data analyzed by The Gazette, the state reported 534 hospitalizations as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, a marked increase from the previous record-high of 501 set the day before.

In the same time frame, Linn County reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic. The highest number of cases recorded was 83 on Sept. 4.

Linn County’s total number of positive cases as of 11 a.m. Wednesday is 5,133. The county’s seven-day average is 52 — the highest recorded since the start of the pandemic (the previous high was 50 and was recorded Tuesday) — and its positivity rate is 15.29 percent.

Johnson County added 20 cases bringing its total number of positive cases to 5,669. The county’s seven-day average is 23 and its positivity rate is 8.2 percent.

Story County added 18 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 3,879. The county’s seven-day average is 19 and its positivity rate is 11.46 percent.

Black Hawk County added 73 positive cases for a total of 5,283. The county’s seven-day average is 45 and its positivity rate is 28.63 percent.

IDPH data shows Iowa added 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24, bringing the state’s total up 109,634. Of the 6,016 the remaining 4,716 came back negative or inconclusive, leading to a state positivity rate of 21.61 percent.

The health department is currently monitoring 68 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

In the past 24 hours, facilities in Linn, Carroll, Howard and Scott counties were added to the outbreak list, while a facility in Bremer County was removed.

State data shows Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion was added to the list with five cases and one recovery. This is the center’s second outbreak — the first was reported June 10 and ended Aug. 18.

Additionally, Regency Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Carroll in Carroll County was added to the list with 10 cases, Patty Elwood Center in Howard County reported eight cases and Riverview Manor Healthcare LLC in Scott County reported 12 cases.

Hiawatha Care Center, which remains on the outbreak list, added three cases — for a total of 84 — and three recoveries — for a total of 64.

Denver Sunset Home in Bremer County was removed from the outbreak list after being added on Sept. 10.

Among workers in the education sector, 80 new cases were reported as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,449.

Additionally, 136 new cases were reported among juveniles age zero to 17 bringing the total number of children in Iowa who have tested positive for the virus to 9,572.

In addition to hospitalizations being on the rise, the number of ICU patients jumped from 122 to 134 and the number of patients placed on ventilators rose from 45 to 49.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

