Prep Volleyball

2020 area all-conference volleyball teams

Released so far: River Valley

West Liberty's Martha Pace was named to the all-River Valley Conference volleyball team Tuesday. (Rebecca F. Miller/The
West Liberty's Martha Pace was named to the all-River Valley Conference volleyball team Tuesday. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

An ongoing portal for area all-conference volleyball teams. We will add to this as conferences release their teams.

RIVER VALLEY

Elite Team

Ella Caffery, jr., Wilton; Monica Morales, soph., West Liberty; Kelsey Drake, jr., Wilton; Carly Puffer, jr., Wilton; Tori McDonald, sr., Monticello; Macy Daufeldt, jr., West Liberty; Martha Pace, sr., West Liberty; Brooke Denniston, sr., Cascade; Lexie Peak, sr., West Branch; Kylie Chapman, sr., Anamosa; Annie Gahan, sr., Iowa City Regina; Maci Sloane, sr., Camanche.

North Division Team

Megan Smith, jr. Cascade; Lainy Fellinger, sr., Monticello; Bronwyn Hodge, jr., Monticello; Beka Prull, sr., Monticello; Ally Hoffman, jr., Cascade; Makenna Gehl, jr., Cascade; Delaney Frater, sr., Anamosa; Grace Lubben, sr., Anamosa; Emryson Seeser, sr., Camanche; Kalesia DeShaw, soph., Bellevue; Aubrie Pruess, jr., North Cedar; Ellie Rickertsen, jr., Northeast.

Coach of the year — Stacie Breitbach, Monticello.

Elite Team

Brooklyn Buysse, soph., West Liberty; Mallory Lange, jr., Wilton; Nicki Henson, sr., West Branch; Kelley Lieser, sr., Tipton; Alexa Garvin, jr., Wilton; Averi Goodale, sr., West Liberty; Isabel Morrison, sr., West Liberty; Iva Senio, soph., West Branch; Lexi Klinkkammer, jr., West Branch; Alli Dillon, jr., Iowa City Regina; Lily Simpson, jr., Iowa City Regina; Tori Boyse, sr., Mid-Prairie.

Coach of the year — Ruben Galvan, West Liberty.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Starmont's focus in 2A regional volleyball quarterfinal: Neutralize Maquoketa Valley's big hitter

Lauren Schrock leads pivotal 2nd-set rally; Mount Vernon sweeps Solon

Photos: Solon vs. Mount Vernon, Iowa high school volleyball

Rivals collide in Tuesday's 5A regional volleyball quarterfinals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa athletics spends $230K on hotel stays for coronavirus-positive student-athletes

These keepsakes made from derecho-damaged trees benefit Cedar Rapids area nonprofits

Cedar Rapids city staff unveils recommendations for citizens' police review board

Iowa State, University of Iowa tally some losses in U.S. News global rankings

Kim Reynolds - pragmatic justice reformer by day, rowdy Trumper by night

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.