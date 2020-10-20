2020 area all-conference volleyball teams

An ongoing portal for area all-conference volleyball teams. We will add to this as conferences release their teams.

RIVER VALLEY

Elite Team

Ella Caffery, jr., Wilton; Monica Morales, soph., West Liberty; Kelsey Drake, jr., Wilton; Carly Puffer, jr., Wilton; Tori McDonald, sr., Monticello; Macy Daufeldt, jr., West Liberty; Martha Pace, sr., West Liberty; Brooke Denniston, sr., Cascade; Lexie Peak, sr., West Branch; Kylie Chapman, sr., Anamosa; Annie Gahan, sr., Iowa City Regina; Maci Sloane, sr., Camanche.

North Division Team

Megan Smith, jr. Cascade; Lainy Fellinger, sr., Monticello; Bronwyn Hodge, jr., Monticello; Beka Prull, sr., Monticello; Ally Hoffman, jr., Cascade; Makenna Gehl, jr., Cascade; Delaney Frater, sr., Anamosa; Grace Lubben, sr., Anamosa; Emryson Seeser, sr., Camanche; Kalesia DeShaw, soph., Bellevue; Aubrie Pruess, jr., North Cedar; Ellie Rickertsen, jr., Northeast.

Coach of the year — Stacie Breitbach, Monticello.

Elite Team

Brooklyn Buysse, soph., West Liberty; Mallory Lange, jr., Wilton; Nicki Henson, sr., West Branch; Kelley Lieser, sr., Tipton; Alexa Garvin, jr., Wilton; Averi Goodale, sr., West Liberty; Isabel Morrison, sr., West Liberty; Iva Senio, soph., West Branch; Lexi Klinkkammer, jr., West Branch; Alli Dillon, jr., Iowa City Regina; Lily Simpson, jr., Iowa City Regina; Tori Boyse, sr., Mid-Prairie.

Coach of the year — Ruben Galvan, West Liberty.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com