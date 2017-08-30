Hey C.J. Beathard, Josh Allen would like to be 49ers QB

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen wouldn’t mind getting the chance to step over former Iowa Hawkeye C.J. Beathard and become the San Francisco 49ers’ No. 1 quarterback.

It’s nothing personal, and has nothing to do with the fact Allen’s Cowboys open the 2017 season at Iowa Saturday. Allen simply is from Firebaugh, Calif., a two-hour drive to Santa Clara, where the Niners play.

“It’s my favorite team, man,” Allen said Wednesday on Adam Schefter’s ESPN podcast. The Allen part of the podcast starts around the 16:10 mark.

“It’d be kind of a dream come true to play for the 49ers because growing up, I had a little book with my picture in a, there’s a face hole, and it says 49ers. So, we can go find that book and compare it to what could happen next year, and that’d just be really cool.”

Beathard might not agree. He was drafted by San Francisco in the third round of this year’s NFL draft and apparently has played his way into the No. 2 quarterback job behind Brian Hoyer.

Allen is listed as a first-round 2018 draftee by virtually everyone who bothers to concoct mock drafts. He sounds like a down-to-earth guy, actually.

“I do think it’s premature,” Allen said of the lofty statuses draftniks have bestowed on him.