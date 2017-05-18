Former Hawkeyes OL James Ferentz signs with Patriots

IOWA CITY - In high school tennis, the game often changes for anyone listed No. 1.
As a team's top singles player, the competition elevates and the schedule becomes unforgiving. Some flourish, others wilt.
Iowa City High junior Bihotza J ... »
Mike Hlas
The Gazette
A third member of the Ferentz family has become employed by Bill Belichick.
Thursday, the Belichick-coached New England Patriots signed offensive lineman James Ferentz, who was waived by the Denver Broncos last week. He played two seasons for Denver, appearing in 21 games.
Brian Ferentz, currently Iowa’s offensive coordinator, was an assistant coach for Belichick from 2009 to 2011.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was the offensive line coach when Belichick was the Cleveland Browns’ head coach from 1993 to 1995.
