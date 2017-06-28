Eastern Iowa Driver Rankings: June 28

1. Justin Kay Late Model/Modified

On this week's Inside Track Podcast, IMCA Modified driver Darin Duffy (out of the rankings this week) told a story about his eight-year-old son being a huge fan of Justin Kay - even so much that his first choice for a go-kart number was 15k. Kids love winners. Kay wins races. He won a barn-burner at Dubuque Speedway on Sunday in Late Model, besting Dan Shelliam. He also ran fifth at West Liberty on Friday.

2. Tyler Soppe Sport Mod

Soppe has a rabid fanbase. His #SherrillMafia has been vocal about his standing in these rankings and across the state. I've heard from a few - nothing vulgar, so don't jump to conclusions, non-Soppe fans - since he dropped from the top spot. He got two more wins this week, winning at Davenport on Friday and Dubuque on Sunday. The difference between Kay and Soppe in these rankings is razor thin. I literally flipped a coin.

3. Tyler Droste Modified

Droste comes in third, but not by a wide margin. In fact, he joins Kay and Soppe in a pretty solid distance between the rest of the drivers in these rankings. Droste has been consistently fast and ran top 3 a bunch - all while going different places every week. This week it was a second place at Grant County Speedway in Lancaster, Wis. (after leading a bunch) and his first IMCA Hawkeye Dirt Tour win at Hancock County Speedway in Britt on Tuesday.

4. Chris Simpson Late Model

It really sucked last week having the Summer Nationals Hell Tour event rained out for Farley Speedway, because it's always a fun event. This guy would've been there, and made it to three of the six races held in the last week. He was fast at all three, too. Simpson ran fourth at Spoon River Speedway (Canton, Ill.), third at Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.) and third at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway. Lots of consistency with lots of travel against great cars.

5. Damon Murty Stock Car

It was another typical Chelsea Charger week in Eastern Iowa. Murty ran third at Marshalltown Speedway on Friday and got another win on Sunday at Benton County Speedway in Vinton. It's really too bad there aren't more specials for Stock Cars, as there have developed for Mods. It might be too early to talk Super Nationals, but his speed at these two tracks sets up for being fast again in Boone.

6. Hunter Marriott Modified

Marriott came back from his off week and jumped right back into the competitive fold with a trip to Wisconsin and northern Iowa. Marriott ran the Cheesehead Triple Crown (really just Double, thanks to rain), leading laps in the Clash at the Creek main event before having to pull off after a spin; then running third at Shawano Speedway on Saturday. He backed that up with a fifth at the HDT race in Britt.

7. Tony Olson Sport Mod

Tough week when three top fives drops you three spots in the rankings, but unfortunately for Team Olson - just as rabid and vocal toward yours truly (again, not in a bad way, so simmer down) - that's how this week worked out. Olson ran second at Davenport to Soppe, then was fourth at both Independence and Vinton. They've searched with this new car most of the year, and haven't found the right balance. My money is on them finding it eventually.

8. Cayden Carter Modified/Late Model/Stock Car/Sport Mod

Over the course of seven days and at three race tracks, Carter raced five main events in three classes, got three wins and finished no worse than seventh. Most times I'd say racing different types of cars stunts a driver's growth - because it can be difficult to bounce between cars - but Carter seems the exception. He won Modified and Sport Mod at CJ Speedway, and in Stock Car at Osky. He was second in Mods at Osky, and seventh in the HDT race at Britt. Versatile kid.

9. Nathan Wood Stock Car

No wins on the track this week for Wood, but he got one giant win off of it this week: he and wife Sarah welcomed daughter Ainslee on Monday morning. That's far bigger than anything happening on the track. Ainslee did wait for her dad to race this weekend, though. He ran third at Osky, second at CJ Speedway and third again Sunday at Benton County Speedway in Vinton.

10. Joel Rust Modified